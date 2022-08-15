Washington [US], August 15 (ANI): US Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday expressed shock over the attack on author Salman Rushdie, saying that people should be able to "share ideas without fear" and "violence and hate have no place" in society.

Rushdie, who faced death threats over his book 'The Satanic Verses', was stabbed on stage in Western New York state on Friday. A number of world leaders including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the incident.

"Doug and I were appalled by the attack on author Salman Rushdie this week. People should be able to share ideas without fear--the basis of any free and open society. Violence and hate have no place," Kamala Harris tweeted.

Biden expressed shock over the "vicious attack" on Salman Rushdie.

In his statement praising the first responders, Biden said that he is grateful to the first responders and the brave individuals who jumped into action to render aid to the author.

"Jill and I were shocked and saddened to learn of the vicious attack on Salman Rushdie yesterday in New York. We, together with all Americans and people around the world, are praying for his health and recovery. I am grateful to the first responders and the brave individuals who jumped into action to render aid to Rushdie and subdue the attacker," Biden said in a statement.

While praising Rushdie, Biden said that the author had an insight into humanity, an unmatched sense for the story, and refused to be intimidated or silenced.

"The ability to share ideas without fear. These are the building blocks of any free and open society. And today, we reaffirm our commitment to those deeply American values in solidarity with Rushdie and all those who stand for freedom of expression," the statement added.

On Sunday, Rushdie was disconnected from the ventilator and is now able to talk. Rushdie is a celebrated India-born British-American author and winner of numerous literary prizes.

In 1989, Ruhollah Khomeini, the supreme leader of Iran at that time, issued an edict calling for the killing of Rushdie, whose book "The Satanic Verses" is considered by many Muslims to be blasphemous. (ANI)

