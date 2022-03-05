Tokyo [Japan], March 5 (ANI): Washoku is a traditional Japanese cooking competition, which has been attracting chefs from all over the world for the different delicacies, cooking methods, ingredients and beautiful presentation.

An international cooking competition - `Washoku World Challenge' was recently organized via an online platform.

Six finalists from countries like the USA, United Kingdom, Brazil, and Asia were nominated for cooking creative Washoku dishes.

They got the opportunity to learn authentic Washoku cooking from Japanese chefs. This lecture was delivered via YouTube.

"My name is Lee Hyeon Jeong, and I work in a Japanese food company in Korea. Thank you very much for giving me this valuable opportunity," said Lee Hyeon Jeong, a finalist from South Korea, whose final dish was fish soup.

First of all, Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador, KimioNonaga, reviewed Lee's dish. Lee used ingredients that were difficult to get in Korea.

"Wow, it's beautiful and delicious. And we're going to do it with motivation, and it's our hospitality to provide customers with joy," KimioNonaga said.

Japanese cuisine is conscious of the spirit of hospitality. In the lesson, KimioNonaga taught how to handle ingredients, how to use a Japanese knife, and how to arrange dishes considering their colour.

"It makes it easy to eat and looks pretty. All the basics of Japanese food are packed. The arrangement of dishes on the plate is settled up from left and down to right. It's Korea, but Japanese food tailored to Koreans is important. In the future, I think it's more important for people in this era to arrange food based on the basics of Japanese cooking. If you learn the basics of how to arrange Japanese food, when you see it, you think it's Japanese food. And I think the customers will be happy," said KimioNonaga.

The continuous effort of Japanese authorities to popularize Washoku contributes to expanding Japanese cuisine all around the world. (ANI)

