Tel Aviv [Israel], March 18 (ANI/TPS): Refuse from humanitarian aid being sent to the people in Gaza is getting dumped in the Mediterranean Sea, causing environmental problems.

Waste from humanitarian shipments that ended up in the sea was removed in a cleanup dive carried out off the coast of Ashkelon by Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection. The debris endangered the sensitive marine environment, said the ministry, as marine mammals, sea turtles and fish may wrap around them, so it is important to remove them.

Also Read | Air Pollution in Pakistan: Karachi Becomes Seventh Most Polluted City in World.

Volunteers from the Coast Guard and the Ashkelon Marina participated in the dive.

The debris found included pallets and parachutes used for their delivery as well as some of the aid itself. The parachutes and the strings associated with them, in addition to being waste. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Earthquake in Nepal: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Parts of Country; No Damage Reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)