Washington, DC [US] May 29 (ANI): US President Donald Trump doubled down on his attacks against Harvard University by suggesting that the institution cap the number of foreign students it admits at 15 per cent.

In a fiery remark against Harvard University, Trump suggested that many foreign nationals admitted by Harvard are "troublemakers", disrupting the country. "We don't want to see shopping centres explode. We don't want to see the kind of riots that you had," he added.

Stating that Harvard University admits almost 31 percent of foreign students which some are from "areas of the world that are very radicalised", Trump said, "Why would 31 percent? Why would a number be so big? I think they (Harvard University) should have a cap of maybe around 15 per cent. We have people that want to go to Harvard and other schools but they can't get in because we have foreign students there."

"I want to make sure that foreign students are people that can love our country. We don't want to see shopping centres explode. We don't want to see the kind of riots that you had, and I'll tell you what, many of those students didn't go anywhere, many of those students were troublemakers caused by the radical left." Trump added.

Amidst the Trump administration's continuous demand to Harvard University to hand over foreign students' entire conduct records, Trump emphasised that the US government wants to know if the students coming to the US are "troublemakers," assuring that the administration "doesn't want them making trouble in our country."

"Harvard has to show us their lists. They have foreign students - almost 31 per cent of their students. We want to know where those students come from, whether they are troublemakers, and what countries they come from... You're going to see some very radical people. They're taking people from areas of the world that are very radicalised, and we don't want them making trouble in our country," Trump said.

As reported by CNN, Harvard has said in court documents that full-time international students make up about a quarter of its student body. Harvard has broadly refused many government demands, including that it hand over foreign students' entire conduct records and allow audits to confirm it has expanded "viewpoint diversity."

Trump further accused Harvard of being "anti-Semitic" and suggested that the money the US invests in Harvard can be used to open trade schools.

"Harvard has been a disaster. They've taken $ 5 billion+... And by the way, they're totally anti-semitic at Harvard, and some other colleges too. It's been exposed, very exposed, and I think they're dealing very badly. Every time they fight, they lose another 250 million dollars... I think this is what everyone's coming up to me saying, we love the idea of trade schools with that kind of money and money from others, but money from them. You can have the best trade schools anywhere in the world... They can only be used for trade schools, and they'll teach people how to build AI," Trump said.

Earlier, the Donald Trump administration decided to bar Harvard University from enrolling international students.

Following Trump's order, Harvard University condemned the decision as unlawful and unwarranted, said that the decision "imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars."

The university filed a legal complaint and announced plans to seek a temporary restraining order as it pursues all available remedies.

According to CNN, a federal judge had temporarily halted the Trump administration's ban on Friday, after Harvard University filed a suit in federal court.

Harvard argued revocation of its certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program was "clear retaliation" for its refusal of the government's ideologically rooted policy demands. (ANI)

