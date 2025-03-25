Washington DC [US], March 25 (ANI): The United States expects Bangladesh to follow the rules of human rights and be fair to their own citizens, the US State Department said on Monday, in relation to the

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that Bangladesh is expected to follow rules of human rights and be fair to their own citizens when asked to respond to Bangladesh Army Chief's warnings of imminent Islamist extremist attacks on Bangladesh.

Being asked about the rise in attacks by extremist elements, Bruce said the US expects every country to follow human rights.

"What's most important in the nature of how we handle other countries, what we expect of them if we consider them our friends, the diplomatic scenario," she said in the brieifing.

"We expect every country, certainly Bangladesh and others... to follow the rules of human rights and to be cognizant and fair regarding the behaviour and what their own citizens expect from their government. So I think that's a north star for any nation," Bruce added.

The remarks follow after US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce on March 20 condemned the violence against minorities in Bangladesh during her press briefing.

Being asked about US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard's recent criticism of Bangladesh, the State Department emphasised the need to reduce instances of violence in the country.

"We condemn any instances of violence or intolerance directed toward members of minority communities in any country and have welcomed measures taken by Bangladesh's interim government to ensure safety and security for all in Bangladesh. That's what we're watching. That's what we expect. And that will be what continues," Bruce said.

The Bangladesh interim government had expressed deep concern over Tulsi Gabbard's remarks stating that her comments are both "misleading and damaging" to the country's image and reputation. (ANI)

