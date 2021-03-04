Geneva [Switzerland], March 4 (ANI): Underlining that terrorism is an attack against human rights, India on Thursday said it has been at the forefront of global counter-terrorism efforts and does not see any contradiction between countering terrorism and promotion and protection of human rights.

New Delhi said that India supports capacity building and technical assistance programmes extended to the Member States by the UN Counter-Terrorism Centre: including for building their capacity to promote and support human rights while countering terrorism.

The remarks were made during the Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms while countering terrorism at the 46th Session of the Human Rights Council.

"We fully support the need to protect and promote the human rights of individuals while countering terrorism. It is equally important to remember that terrorism an attack against those very' rights that are fundamental to human beings: including the freedom of thought expression and the right to life: and security. Terrorism continues to be the gravest threat to humankind and human rights," India said.

"India has always been at the forefront of global counter-terrorism efforts. India took the initiative to pilot the draft Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism with the objective of providing a comprehensive legal framework to combating terrorism. Recently, my minister presented to the UNSC an eight-point Action plan on countering terrorism," the statement added.

New Delhi said that women, persons belonging to ethnic and religious minorities are particularly vulnerable to human rights abuses by terrorists.

"We do not see any contradiction between countering terrorism and promotion and protection of human rights of all concerned. India supports capacity budding and technical assistance programme.s extended to the Member States by the UN counter-terrorism Centre: including for budding their capacity to promote and support human rights while countering terrorism, under Pillar 4 of UN's Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy," it added. (ANI)

