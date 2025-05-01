Dubai, May 1 (AP) Planned negotiations between Iran and the United States this weekend over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme have been postponed, Oman announced Thursday.

A message online from Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi made the announcement in a post on the social platform X. (AP)

