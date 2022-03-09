Kyiv, March 9: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has committed to a new "Marshall Plan" for Ukraine and hinted the US and allies will garner support for the plan. Speaking in a video posted on Telegram, Zelenskyy said, "There will be a new Marshall Plan for Ukraine. The West will form this support package. The British Prime Minister said this today. A man of his word, a sincere friend of Ukraine." The Marshall Plan was an initiative to rebuild Europe after World War II in a bid to stave off Communist influence, CNN reported citing the US Office of the Historian, Foreign Service Institute.

"We are already expecting tough decisions from the European Union. Sanctions. Against Russia. For this war. For this aggression, which its authors will regret. They will. For sure. That is why it is so important that the Russian leadership realizes that the world will follow the example of the United States, Great Britain, the European Union, Canada, Australia, Japan, and other free countries. So, the world cannot be fooled. Sanctions cannot be avoided," he added. Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: IBM Suspends All Business in Russia; World Bank Approves $723 Million in Loans, Grants for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also said he is grateful to the UK for offering to phase out the import of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022. Ukrainian President's comments come after he spoke via video to the British Parliament. "I am grateful to those Russians who support us, take to the streets and fight. They are fighting daily for us and for themselves. Because they are fighting for peace," he said. "The war must end. We need to sit down at the negotiating table -- honest, substantive, in the interests of the people, not obsolete murderous ambitions," Zelenskyy added.

