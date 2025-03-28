United Nations, Mar 27 (AP) The White House has withdrawn Rep. Elise Stefanik's nomination to be US ambassador to the United Nations, a stunning turnaround for President Donald Trump's Cabinet pick after her confirmation had been stalled over concerns about Republicans' tight margins in the House.

Trump confirmed the decision in a Truth Social post on Thursday, saying that it was “essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress.”

“We must be unified to accomplish our Mission, and Elise Stefanik has been a vital part of our efforts from the very beginning. I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress,” he said.

Trump had tapped Stefanik, a New York Republican, to represent the US at the international body shortly after winning reelection in November. She was seen as among the least controversial Cabinet picks, and her nomination advanced out of committee in late January, but House Republicans' razor-thin majority kept her ultimate confirmation in a state of purgatory for the last several months.

It had seemed as if Stefanik's nomination would advance to the Senate floor in recent weeks, given two US House special elections in Florida in districts that Trump easily won in 2024. Filling those vacant GOP seats would have allowed Stefanik to finally resign from the House and given Republicans, who currently hold 218 seats, a little more breathing room on passing legislation in a growingly divided Congress. Democrats hold 213 seats. (AP)

