WHO chief arrives in Kathmandu on three-day visit (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 21 (ANI): World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus on Thursday arrived in Nepal's capital Kathmandu for a three-day official visit.

"WHO Director General @DrTedros and his delegation arrived in Kathmandu today for a three-day official visit. The visiting dignitary was received by senior officials of MoFA, MoHP and WHO at TIA," Nepal's Foreign Ministry tweeted.

Earlier, Nepal's Foreign Ministry in a statement said that at the invitation of Birodh Khatiwada, Minister for Health and Population, Tedros will visit Nepal from April 21 to 23, 2022.

During the visit, Dr Tedros will call on Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Chairperson of National Assembly Ganesh Prashad Timilsina.

The visiting Director-General will also meet Dr Narayan Khadka Minister for Foreign Affairs and Birodh Khatiwada Minister for Health and Population. (ANI)

