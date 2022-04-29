Shanghai [China], April 29 (ANI): China's economic hub Shanghai on Thursday reported 5,487 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 9,545 local asymptomatic carriers, Xinhua reported citing the municipal health commission as saying on Friday.

Shanghai has been facing the worst COVID-19 outbreak and has been desperately seeking medical care and basic supplies like food.

Shanghai authorities have imposed draconian lockdown measures since March that have locked 25 million residents in their homes.

Shanghai, facing the worst COVID-19 outbreak, has been desperately seeking medical care and basic supplies like food. Moreover, horrifying videos have emerged showing Shanghai residents screaming from their windows over strict COVID lockdown measures that prevent them from leaving home even for food.

Also, Beijing is on high COVID-19 alert after the city recorded 21 new community cases in the last 24 hours on Sunday. Later, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports also ordered to suspend all sports events, and extracurricular sports training activities from Tuesday to Saturday amid a surge in cases.

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread in more and more cities in China, questions are mounting over the country's zero covid policy.

The country's much-publicized "zero-covid" strategy that the government credited for bringing the country out of the pandemic till recently is falling apart as the rapidly mounting cases are again forcing mass lockdowns like those seen in 2020. (ANI)

