Pembroke Park (Florida), Mar 27 (AP) A woman and three children were killed in a domestic shooting and two others were taken to a hospital, authorities said in South Florida.

The shooting in Pembroke Park took place at about 8 pm Wednesday, Michael Kane, the Broward Sheriff's Office fire rescue battalion chief, told news outlets. An adult male and a girl were transported to a hospital. Their conditions weren't immediately clear.

The sheriff's office has not released the names or ages of the victims. Authorities have also not said whether the shooter was one of those who was killed or injured.

Evan Ross, a spokesperson for Pembroke Park Police, described the shooting as domestic, according to news reports.

The condominium building where the shooting took place is just off of Interstate 95 south of Fort Lauderdale. (AP)

