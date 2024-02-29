Peshawar, Feb 29 (PTI) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazlur chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Thursday said Pakistan's new Parliament is not controlled by true representatives of the nation and his party will not participate in the election to be held for the posts of the President, Prime Minister and Speaker of the National Assembly.

Speaking to reporters here, Rahman, 70, said that his politico-religious party would sit in the opposition and its lawmakers would abstain from voting during the upcoming elections in the assemblies concerned.

"JUI-F would not participate in the upcoming elections to be held for the posts of President, Prime Minister, and Speaker of the National Assembly. The new Parliament is not a genuine representative of the people," he said.

According to Pakistani officials, the new Prime Minister of Pakistan is likely to take the oath of office by March 5 while the elections for the selection of Speaker and Deputy Speaker is due on March 1.

Commenting further, Rahman said: "Wait for it, We will represent the nation soon". Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party-backed independent candidates won more than 90 seats in the 266-member National Assembly. The party has alleged massive rigging during the elections.

“I haven't met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif so far. A delegation arrived yesterday (February 28) which comprises representatives of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP),” he said.

Condemning the alleged rigging of polls, Rahman said that the JUI-F would not take part in any affair of such a parliament that was not controlled by true representatives of the nation.

The JUI-F played a pivotal role in running a political movement against the previous government and successfully ousted the Imran Khan-led government in 2022 through a parliamentary vote.

The JUI-F won five National Assembly and 18 provincial assembly seats, collectively, in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Provinces in the February 8 polls.

The JUI-F supremo announced to stay away from being an ally of a new coalition government led by Nawaz Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Centre and provinces but decided to play its parliamentary role as an opposition party.

