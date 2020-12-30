Berlin [Germany], December 29 (ANI/Sputnik): An female elderly worker at a German care home who was mistakenly injected with five times the recommended dose of the Pfizer/Biotech vaccine is still in the hospital, the Ostsee-Zeitung newspaper reported on Tuesday.

On Sunday, eight elderly workers of a care home, located in the northeastern city of Stralsund, were mistakenly injected with five times the recommended dose of the Pfizer/Biotech vaccine. The mishap occurred on the same day when the German national vaccination campaign took off, prioritizing the staff of care homes.

Four people engaged in the incident were also hospitalized after they developed flu-like symptoms but were already back home.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Germany has confirmed 14,004 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of 1,672,643. The country registered 138,425 new COVID-19 infections over the past week. (ANI/Sputnik)

