Cairo [Egypt], June 2 (ANI): The head of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Karim Darwish, on Monday expressed his support for India while highlighting how both countries are working "hand-in-hand" to combat terrorism. He also condemned the killing of 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Darwish met with the all-party delegation led by NCP leader Supriya Sule earlier today, and highlighted the close relationship between India and Egypt while talking with ANI.

"We are pleased to have Indian delegation come to the Egyptian House of Representatives. India is a very close country to Egypt, and we have a lot of ties in different dimensions. We all work together to combat terrorism. We extended our condolences to the Indian people over the loss of 26 civilians," Darwish said.

Highlighting how Egypt has suffered due to terrorism, he underlined the importance of working together to combat it, "Egypt has been very active in combating terrorism...we are a country that has suffered lots of acts of terrorism, so we understand how important it is to work globally together."

The Sule-led delegation met with other Egyptian political leaders, including meeting with leader of government in Egypt's Senate, Hassan Al Khouly; chairman Of Foreign, Arab and African Affairs Committee Hazem Omar. The delegation also met with other members of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs at the House of Representatives in Cairo.

The Sule-led delegation completed their visit to Ethiopia on June 1 and reached Cairo earlier today, where they were welcomed by Suresh K Reddy, the Indian envoy to Egypt. Reddy also briefed the delegation before their meeting with various political leaders in the country.

Talking about their previous visits, Supriya Sule said that their visits to Qatar, South Africa, and Ethiopia had been "very successful," while expressing optimism about further strengthening India's bilateral ties through the Egypt leg of the journey.

She added that all three countries have been very supportive of India's message from the Prime Minister's Operation Sindoor to reach the next level of "zero tolerance against terrorism."

Speaking to ANI, Supriya Sule said, "We first went to Qatar. From Qatar, we went to South Africa. From South Africa, we have come to Ethiopia. It has been an outstandingly successful trip. All three countries have been very supportive, and the message that we have brought from India, the Prime Minister's Operation Sindoor, to take it to the next level of 'zero tolerance against terror'."

The delegation also includes Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Anand Sharma, former Minister of Commerce & Industry, V Muraleedharan, Former Minister of State for External Affairs, and Syed Akbaruddin, Former Permanent Representative of India to the UN.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. (ANI)

