Washington [US], February 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The world has enough energy suppliers to provide an alternative to Russia in the gas market within the next five years, World Bank President David Malpass said on Sunday.

"Markets look forward, so they can look at the five-year time horizon and realize that there is a lot of energy available if it's mobilized. There are alternatives to the Russian dominance of the gas market, for example," Malpass said in an interview with the CBS.

Also Read | BREAKING: Reuters Reports That the Bank of China’s Singapore Division Has ‘stopped … – Latest Tweet by The Spectator Index.

However, he noted that in the short term, global energy markets have faced upward pressure due to the situation in Ukraine.

Malpass also said that Iran has the potential to support the oil market if there is progress on the Iranian nuclear deal. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | BREAKING: The Washington Post Reports a US Official Saying Belarus is Set to Join Russia’s … – Latest Tweet by The Spectator Index.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)