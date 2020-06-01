World News | World Bank to Provide USD 188 Mn to Pak to Address Environmental Degradation, Climate Change

World. (File Image)

Islamabad, Jun 1 (PTI) The World Bank on Monday pledged to provide USD 188 million to Pakistan to address the risks relating to environmental degradation, deforestation and climate change in the country.

The global lender said it would provide funding and technical support for disaster resilience and ecosystem restoration initiatives through more reliable and timely weather forecasting, and achieving green growth targets, the ministry of climate change said in a statement.

World Bank's Country Director Illango Patchamuthu said that the new initiative will take Pakistan's climate-resilience and disaster management capabilities to a new height through the furtherance of bilateral relations between the government of Pakistan and the World Bank.

Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Climate Malik Amin Aslam said the Green Economic Stimulus supports the objectives of the 10 billion tree tsunami afforestation project aimed at bolstering plantation, setting up of nurseries, natural forests, and promotion of honey, fruits and olive plantation in Pakistan.

Separately, the Advisor called on Prime Minister Khan and discussed the "Green Stimulus" package under which 65,000 youths and daily wagers would be utilised for plantation who are facing unemployment in the wake of COVID-19.

The 'Protected Area Initiative' will involve the establishment of 12 national parks in the country with the aim to preserve and protect wildlife and plantations.

