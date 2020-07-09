Washington [US], July 09 (ANI): The Chinese Communist Party has an "enormous credibility problem", US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Wednesday said that the world should not allow Beijing to instigate territorial disputes.

Pompeo made these remarks while reacting to Chinese filing a boundary dispute with Bhutan at a meeting of the Global Environment Facility.

"From the mountain ranges of the Himalayas to the waters of Vietnam's Exclusive Zone, to the Senkaku Islands, and beyond, Beijing has a pattern of instigating territorial disputes. The world shouldn't allow this bullying to take place, nor should it permit it to continue," Pompeo said.

Chinese recently laid claims over Sakteng wildlife sanctuary situated in Eastern Bhutan.

Bhutan's foreign ministry issued a demarche to the Chinese embassy in New Delhi for the claims made by Beijing over Sakteng Wildlife sanctuary.

On Tuesday, the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in India said that the boundary between Bhutan-China is under negotiation and has not been demarcated.

"The CCP has an enormous credibility problem. They failed to tell the world the truth about this virus, and now hundreds of thousands of peoples all across the world are dead. We need the truth; we still need the truth. We need to open up," Pompeo said during the briefing. (ANI)

