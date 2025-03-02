Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 2 (ANI): Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti founder Acharya Lokesh Muni said that the World Peace Centre is being inaugurated to resolve the conflict whenever it arises in the world in time and make world stress-free and non-violence free. He said that World Peace Centre will have peace ambassadors around the world, whose responsibility will be to provide service for the peace in the world if conflict erupts in any part of the world.

In an interview with ANI, Acharya Lokesh Muni said that the centre will be dedicated to resolving the issues that the world faces due to religious intolerance. He welcomed all the dharmacharyas and philanthropists who were present there for the inauguration of the centre.

On the inauguration of India's first World Peace Centre, he said, "There is a vision behind this. There is a theme that if conflict arises anywhere in the world, it should be resolved in time. We are seeing that wars are going on in many parts of our world right now and it has been going on for years and the economy of the whole world is being affected, innocent children have been killed. women are getting widowed. After all, even after the war, they come to the negotiating table, so why not come to the table earlier. World Peace Centre will have peace ambassadors and peace soldiers all over the world, whose responsibility will be to provide service for the peace in the world if conflict arises in any part of the world whether in the name of race, religion or community, region."

"And this was anekant darshan of Lord Mahavir, that we respect the views of others like our ideas. We respect the existence of others like our existence. This centre will be dedicated to the resolution of the issues that the world is facing because of religious intolerance. Along with this, the message of India's culture of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramaya' will be spread from here.... Today, it is going to be inaugurated to make our world stress-free, non-violence free. I am delighted that world-renowned top dharmacharyas and people's representatives are attending. Philanthropists from India and around the world are present on this occasion. I welcome them all," he added.

India's first World Peace Centre will be inaugurated by former President Ram Nath Kovind, along with spiritual leaders Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Swami Ramdev, Morari Bapu, and Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini and Delhi Minister Rekha Gupta today.

Established by Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti founder Acharya Lokesh Muni, the World Peace Centre is a unique initiative dedicated to promoting peace and addressing national interest issues.

On Virat Sant Sammelan and Amrit Manthan set to be held there today, Acharya Lokesh Muni said, "I am standing here, this is sector 39. The houses in front of me are from Sector 40 and sector 31 is on the left side of where I am standing. This confluence of Mahakumbh and Sangam, which was organized in Prayagraj. Today it is going to be a spiritual kumbh on the soil of Haryana and this is the land of Haryana from which the message of Gita came out and today the message of world peace will come out again from the land of Haryana and all Dharmacharyas are inside it and I welcome them all." (ANI)

