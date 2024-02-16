Sindh [Pakistan], February 16 (ANI): Amid reports of the brutal killing of a social activist Hidayat Lohar in his hometown Nasserabad in the Larkara district of Sindh province in Pakistan, the World Sindhi Congress (WSC) on Friday vehemently condemned the death and said that "This cowardly act of violence underscores the grave risks faced by activists and champions of justice in Sindh.

"Lohar's life was tragically cut short when he fell victim to a brutal attack by two assailants on motorcycles in his hometown of Naseerabad, Larkana, Sindh, Pakistan. He was enroute to fulfil his duties as a teacher at a local school, merely minutes away from a police station. This cowardly act of violence underscores the grave risks faced by activists and champions of justice in Sindh," WSC said in an official statement.

Also Read | Who Was Alexei Navalny? Jailed Opposition Leader and Staunch Critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dies in Prison; All You Need To Know.

"World Sindhi Congress Strongly Condemns the Brutal Murder of Sindhi National Activist, Mr. Hidayat LoharThe World Sindhi Congress (WSC) vehemently condemns the ruthless murder of Mr. Hidayat Lohar, a devoted Sindhi National activist and esteemed teacher. With profound sadness, we mourn the loss of a fearless advocate for the rights of Sindhi people," it added.

According to the release, the father of activist, Sorath Lohar, central convenor of Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh, and Sasuai Lohar, central press secretary have been left shattered by this tragic loss and are protesting with his dead body, demanding justice and the swift apprehension of those accountable for his brutal murder.

Also Read | Alexei Navalny Dies: Imprisoned Opposition Leader Has Died in Jail, Says Russia's Prison Service.

Lohar's abduction by Pakistani law enforcement agencies in 2017, followed by over two years of enforced disappearance, serves as a stark reminder of the systematic oppression endured by activists in Sindh. Despite being declared innocent by the court, Lohar's abduction underscores Pakistan's sinister agenda to instil fear and silence dissent within the region.

Several prominent activists and human rights organisations from Pakistan also condemned the killing of social activist and said that the incident must be taken seriously.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also stated on 'X' "HRCP is shocked to learn that schoolteacher and political activist Hidayat Lohar has been murdered in a target killing by unknown persons. Given that Mr Lohar was forcibly disappeared for two years himself and that his family are notable activists for victims of enforced disappearances in Sindh, this incident must be taken seriously. HRCP demands a prompt and transparent investigation into Mr Lohar's murder. HRCP will hold a protest, led by chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt, on Saturday 17 Feb at 4 pm outside the Karachi Press Club in solidarity with Mr Lohar's family."

https://twitter.com/HRCP87/status/1758431101675278548?s=20

Lohar was a prominent activist from Sindh who regularly raised his voice against enforced disappearances of the people belonging to the Sindhi community. Renowned Baloch leader and activist, Mahrang Baloch in a recent social media post on 'X' said that "Shocked & saddened by the news of Hidayat Lohar's brutal killing. He was the father of Sassi & Soraat Lohar, prominent leaders of the @VmpSindh7. Despite enduring forced disappearances himself, Hidayat Lohar's dedication to defending human rights is an inspiration to us all. Those responsible for this crime must be held accountable. We must unite in collective struggle against state oppression. #EndEnforcedDisappearances.

https://twitter.com/MahrangBaloch_/status/1758433425797587333?s=20

Another prominent Baloch activist, Sammi Deen Baloch said on 'X', "It is with deep sorrow to hear the tragic assassination of Hidayat Lohar. Sassi and @Sorath_Latif, brave daughters of Lohar, had previously courageously combated the unlawful abduction of their father, and ultimately achieved his safe release.

https://twitter.com/SammiBaluch/status/1758435680953262474?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

"Then they went on to become an advocate for all families of missing persons and a strong voice for the oppressed people of Sindh who have been suffering state cruelties, despite facing numerous threats and baseless legal charges. Sadly, now their father has been ruthlessly murdered. Oppressed people get no justice, only dead bodies," Baloch activist added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)