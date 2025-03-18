Geneva [Switzerland], March 18 (ANI): At the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) organised an exhibition aimed at exposing China's ongoing repression of Uyghurs.

In a post shared on X, WUC highlighted that the exhibition shed light on critical issues such as transnational repression, including the forced deportation of Uyghurs from Thailand, forced labour, the detention of Uyghur intellectuals, and forced abortions.

WUC stated that the organisation, through this initiative, aims to raise global awareness and called on the international community to take meaningful action.

Moreover, during the session, WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun delivered a speech, emphasising the denial of religious freedom to Uyghurs, the widespread translational repression, including forced deportations, and the continuous persecution Uyghurs are subjected to. He urged the international community to act decisively to hold China accountable for its grave human rights violations, highlighting the urgency of addressing these atrocities.

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) is an international organisation that advocates for the rights and freedoms of the Uyghur people, an ethnic group primarily living in the Xinjiang region of China. The WUC was founded in 2004 and serves as a representative body for Uyghur people worldwide, particularly on issues of human rights, cultural preservation, and political autonomy.

The Uyghur issue in China centres around the ongoing human rights violations faced by the Uyghur people, a Muslim Turkic ethnic group in Xinjiang. Reports have emerged of over a million Uyghurs detained in so-called "re-education camps," where they face forced indoctrination, physical abuse, and cultural suppression.

The Chinese government justifies these actions as measures to combat extremism, but human rights groups describe them as crimes against humanity, including genocide. Additionally, Uyghurs are subjected to intense surveillance, forced labour, and religious repression. Their language and cultural practices are increasingly restricted, and reports of forced sterilizations and family separations have surfaced. (ANI)

