Tel Aviv [Israel], November 17 (ANI/TPS): The Jerusalem Association of Journalists on Thursday called on the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) to "cease being a propaganda tool" for Hamas, in particular accusing Israel of targeting reporters in the Gaza Strip.

The Jerusalem journalists group said that the IFJ, along with the Palestinian Journalists Association, "without any investigation and without any checking of the facts," is blaming Israel for the death of at least 35 reporters and journalistic staff covering the Hamas war.

"It is sad to witness an international journalist organization ignoring a basic rule of journalism: to avoid turning the press into a propaganda tool for one side, during this battle against the terror group Hamas, whose total lack of moral scruples is crystal clear for all to see," the Jerusalem Association of Journalists said.

The group noted it had proposed a hotline for Israeli and Palestinian journalists facing difficulty in the field, but it failed to get off the ground due to Palestinian non-participation.

"We are not members of the IFJ and will not participate in future events. Recent anti-Israel statements from the IFJ are further proof that the organization has turned into a propaganda tool and vindicates our stand," the Jerusalem Association of Journalists said.

"Furthermore, we condemn the fact that the IFJ ignores the restrictions Hamas imposes on journalists and the way the terror group blocks freedom of expression for the residents of Gaza," it continued.

According to its website, the IFJ is the world's largest organization of journalists, representing 600,000 media professionals from 187 trade unions and associations in more than 140 countries.(ANI/TPS)

