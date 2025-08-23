Beijing [China], August 23 (ANI): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China on Friday stated that President Xi Jinping will chair the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation from August 31 to September 1.

The MFA stated that Xi Jinping will host a welcome banquet and bilateral events for participating leaders.

"Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit 2025 will be held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. President Xi Jinping will chair the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the "SCO Plus" Meeting and deliver keynote speeches. During the summit, President Xi Jinping will host a welcome banquet and bilateral events for participating leaders," the Ministry said in a statement.

At the invitation of Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. On the sidelines of the Summit, the Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several leaders attending the Summit.

India has been a member of the SCO since 2017 and held the presidency of the Council of Heads of State of the organisation during 2022-23, the MEA noted.

In a continuation of ongoing engagement, earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and handed over a message and an invitation from President Xi Jinping for the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi paid an official visit to India from August 18 to 19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Wang Yi, a Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party and the Foreign Minister of China.

"Wang Yi handed over a message and an invitation from President Xi to the Prime Minister for the SCO Summit being held in Tianjin. He also shared his positive assessment of the bilateral meeting with EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar and the 24th Meeting of the Special Representatives, which he co-chaired with NSA Ajit Doval during his visit," Prime Minister's Office stated in a release. (ANI)

