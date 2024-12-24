Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Governor of Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture, Kotaro Nagasaki, expressed his admiration for India during his meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, highlighting the strong diplomatic and historical ties between the two nations.

"I have deep respect for your country - the crater of human civilisations and the world's largest democracy," Nagasaki stated.

"Since the establishment of diplomatic relations over 70 years ago, India has been one of Japan's closest friends. In recent years, we have also been partners in promoting regional severities under the concept of free and open Indian Pacific Oceans based on the rule of the world," he said.

Governor Nagasaki also extended a formal invitation to CM Yogi, saying, "On behalf of our Yamanashi Prefecture, I'm committed to furthering the friendship between Japan and India... I would like to conclude our most important request - your Excellency Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, we sincerely hope that you will honour our Yamanashi Prefecture with a visit. We would be deeply appreciative if you give this invitation your kind consideration."

Highlighting the growing economic ties, UP CM Yogi delivered his opening remarks in Japanese, symbolising the mutual commitment to fostering collaboration. He said, "India and Japan are countries with big economies... The state government is keen to cooperate with Japanese companies... Economic cooperation between India and Japan is very rich... Uttar Pradesh is a state of unlimited potential. After this MoU, relations between India and Japan are going to get a new strength."

The signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi Prefecture underlined the intent to deepen economic and cultural partnerships. This development builds on the "Special Strategic and Global Partnership" that India and Japan have nurtured over decades. Historical links, such as the consecration of the Todaiji Temple Buddha statue by Indian monk Bodhisena in 752 AD, have laid the foundation for this enduring relationship.

In modern times, the partnership is bolstered by a growing Indian community in Japan. Over 40,000 Indians reside in the country, contributing to fields like IT and engineering, with Tokyo's Nishikasai area known as "mini-India." Additionally, academic ties are flourishing, with 282 Indian students, over 150 professors, and 50 research visa holders strengthening educational and cultural exchanges. (ANI)

