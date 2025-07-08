Dubai, Jul 8 (AP) An attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels on a Liberian-flagged cargo ship in the Red Sea killed three mariners and wounded two others, a European Union naval force said Tuesday.

The attack on the Greek-owned Eternity C also saw one of the wounded lose his leg in the attack, the EU's Operation Aspides told The Associated Press.

The attack began Monday night and continued into Tuesday morning, officials said.

The Houthis have yet to claim the attack but the EU force and others have blamed the rebels.

It comes after the Houthis claimed an attack they said sunk another ship in the Red Sea. (AP)

