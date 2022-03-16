Washington, March 16: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited Pearl Harbor and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on Wednesday as he appealed to the US Congress to do more to help Ukraine's fight against Russia.

“We need you right now,” Zelenskyy said in remarks livestreamed at the U.S. Capitol. He added, "I call on you to do more”. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Cites Pearl Harbor, 9/11 Attacks in Appeal to US Congress for Help Against Russia.

Lawmakers gave him a standing ovation as he appeared on the video screen.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)