Kyiv [Ukraine], August 23 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday appreciated the solidarity of the Baltic states with Ukraine against its conflict with Russia.

Zelenskyy affirmed that Ukraine, with its allies, will bring peace to the European continent.

Also Read | India Temporarily Suspends Booking of Postal Services Destined for US From August 25 Amid Trump Tariffs.

In a post on X, he said, "We remember the longing for freedom that Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian people demonstrated with the Baltic Way. We honor the unity these nations showed in defending their right to freedom and independence."

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1959232705658294334

Also Read | New York Bus Accident: 5 Killed, Dozens Injured After Tour Bus Travelling From Niagara Falls to New York City Overturns on Highway Near Buffalo; Police Say Indians Among Passengers (Watch Videos).

"And today we highly appreciate the genuine solidarity of the Baltic states, in the face of dumb Russian imperialism. Just as you have, we are defending the right of our state and our people to independent life, and against the Russian attempt to subjugate us. Together we will return durable peace and uphold human dignity on the European continent," he added.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy spoke to Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof on the occasion of National Flag Day in Ukraine and apprised him of the talks in Washington.

Schoof and Zelenskyy also discussed security guarantees from the US and European allies.

"Today is a very special day in Ukraine - National Flag Day. Thank you, Dick, for your important and warm words of support to our people, to all Ukrainians. We greatly value the assistance of the Netherlands and the solidarity of the Dutch people. Thank you for standing with us and helping to protect lives," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1959212393579385044

"We also talked about our joint projects and investments in Ukraine's defense production. We are preparing important agreements and a meeting in the near future," he added.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1959161131722805549

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump renewed a threat on Friday to impose sanctions on Russia if there is no progress towards a peaceful settlement in Ukraine in two weeks, showing frustration at Moscow a week after his warm meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there is no agenda for a potential summit between Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom he accused of saying "no to everything", as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)