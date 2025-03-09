Jaipur, March 9: The Documentary titled 'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' has won the IIFA Digital Awards for Best Docu-Series/Film at the 25th edition of IIFA in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Sikhya Entertainment, the documentary offers a rare glimpse into the life of the singer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Honey Singh. The docufilm sheds light on the man behind the headlines, from his meteoric rise in the music industry to the challenges and controversies he faced along the way.

Sikhya Entertainment, best known for its Oscar-winning projects, has produced the film with Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain at the helm. The editing is done by Deepa Bhatia, while Raunaq Bajaj serves as associate producer. Honey Singh is one of those Indian rappers who rose to fame in the Indian hip-hop industry and the Bollywood mainstream music industry. Some of his famous songs include 'Chaar Bottle Vodka, ' 'Lungi Dance,' 'Brown Rang,' 'Desi Kalakaar, ' and others. Kareena Kapoor Khan Stuns in Red and Gold Outfit at IIFA Digital Awards 2025 (See Pics).

However, the singer's career took a dramatic turn when he disappeared from the public eye for a couple of years, later revealing he had been battling mental health issues. The 'Lungi Dance' rapper has recently dropped his new track 'Maniac' from his album 'Glory'. The song's video features Esha Gupta. It also has a Bhojpuri verse sung by Ragini Vishwakarma. Meanwhile, Honey Singh is set to perform in 10 major cities across India as part of his 'Millionaire India' tour. He will perform in Pune (March 14), Ahmedabad (March 15), Bengaluru (March 22), Chandigarh (March 23), and Jaipur (March 29), with the final show in Kolkata on April 5.

According to the tour schedule, the rapper has already performed in Lucknow, Delhi and Indore. The IIFA 2025 is currently underway in Jaipur. The grand IIFA Awards Night, which is set to take place on March 9, will feature a special celebration of the iconic film Sholay on its 50th anniversary, with an exclusive screening at the famous Raj Mandir Cinema. Legendary MMA fighter and combat sports trailblazer Anthony Pettis will also make a special appearance. This year, the audience will see Kartik Aaryan as the host of the IIFA Awards. Vikrant Massey Wins Big at IIFA Digital Awards 2025 for His Role in ‘Sector 36’.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to attend the 25th edition of IIFA as a performer this March, and she will pay tribute to her grandfather and legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor at the awards show.

