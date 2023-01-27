Lucknow, January 27: The latest study has revealed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is considered the best Chief Minister of the country.

According to the Mood of the Nation survey, 39.1 per cent of respondents consider CM Yogi Adityanath as the best performing chief minister in the country while with 16 pc and 7.3 pc votes respectively, the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are the remote second and third choices of people in terms of performance.

The survey was conducted in 30 states. India Today and C Voters have conducted a Mood of the Nation survey to know the public rating of the performances of the state governments. In this survey, people were asked questions regarding the best-performing Chief Minister and the quality of governance in different states of the country.

According to the survey, while CM Yogi's popularity is on the rise because of his work, the popularity of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has declined significantly (6 pc) as compared to August 2022, when he emerged as the choice of 22 per cent people.