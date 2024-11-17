Ambedkar Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that the voice of the Lucknow engine (UP government) has changed as the Uttar Pradesh bypolls are approaching.

"The voice of the Lucknow engine (UP government) has changed as the elections (UP Bypolls) approach. Are they talking about any development? They say that Samajwadi people are mafia and goons...But the truth is that when the Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) leaves his house, he does not look in the mirror," said Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Katehari Vidhan Sabha.

He further promised that if people make the Samajwadi party win then schemes like Agniveer would be abolished and permanent jobs in security forces would be provided to the youth.

"Governments keep changing but we must work on improving the institutions. The democratic system must be improvised. People's trust in the system must increase. The BJP has done damage to this. I appeal to you all to stand in queue to cast a vote. If you could stand in long queues when demonetisation happened, then, you can do it now as well. I promise youngsters of employment and tell them that we will never accept schemes like agniveer. I will work to provide them with permanent jobs in the security forces," added Akhilesh Yadav.

The SP chief said that the BJP will be defeated in the Maharashtra assembly elections and UP bypolls as well. "The engines of Delhi (central government) and Lucknow (UP government) are colliding with each other. There are a lot of reasons behind this collision. Due to this, (UP) DGP has not been appointed...Earlier their (Delhi and UP) engines were colliding, now their slogans are also colliding...After the results of the Maharashtra elections, the Maharashtra government will not be in power. They (BJP) will lose UP also...", he added.

Notably, bypolls will be held on nine seats in Uttar Pradesh on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23. (ANI)

