YSRCP, TDP Leaders Engage in War of Words over KIA Motors

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): After the tussle over the prospects of KIA motors in Andhra Pradesh, the war of words between YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders continued on social media.Galla, first took to Twitter, targeting YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy, "IGNORANT and IRRESPONSIBLE... Calling Franklin Templeton a dummy company, which was established in 1947 and has a presence in India for over 2 decades. No wonder the investments are being withdrawn from the state."His tweet had a video of the YSRCP MP's speech in the Lok Sabha on Friday, in which he had alleged that Templeton is a dummy company of TDP.Mithun Reddy also took to Twitter to counter Jayadev.Reddy tweeted, "I thought you had no hair on your head. Now, I have realised that you have no brain either. Why are you in such a hurry to chase investors out of AP? Who is ignorant and irresponsible? That is you."Mithun continued that TDP MP is spreading false news about Kia."You had asked for this. Here's the answer. KIA motors have clarified that they are not moving out of AP. Jay Galla why are you spreading fake news? Don't you know that an MP should be responsible? Or is it too much to expect from you?" his tweet read.Unperturbed by the attack from the YSRCP leader, Galla further shared a file photo of another YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav allegedly threatening Kia officials, with the text, "Who is chasing/intimidating investors? As far as your comments on my looks and intelligence, I will leave it to the public to decide which of us would win that race.."Jayadev further tweeted with the same pic, "Is this the gentleman, referred in the article, who gave the denial? Head of Sales? A matter this serious should have been handled by CEO or MD, not someone who is clearly being intimidated."Earlier yesterday, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana slammed TDP alleging that the latter continued a smear campaign against the government on the matter of Kia Motors even after the company issued a clarification on not moving out of Andhra Pradesh."TDP is smear-campaigning the government. Will any company which has invested thousands of crores of money move out of the state? Kia officials already clarified that they don't have such plans. Chandrababu Naidu is playing gimmicks with malafide intention that the state should not develop under our leadership," Satyanarayana said. (ANI)

