Mohali, July 28: A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in Punjab's Zirakpur, police said. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Satinder Singh, the 16-year-old girl was standing near the metro when two men kidnapped her. She was forced into a black car, where the two men allegedly raped her, he added. The police have filed an FIR based on the statement given by the girl's mother. "We have registered an FIR on the statement of a girl's mother after receiving information about the incident. The woman stated that her daughter was standing near the metro when two young men forcibly abducted her in a black car and raped her. We have registered the FIR under relevant sections, and investigation is ongoing," SHO Singh told ANI. Guwahati Shocker: Woman Kills Drunk Husband, Digs Pit, Buries Body Following a Fight.

"The girl's medical examination has been conducted. The girl is not cooperating with us to record a statement under section 164... The girl is a minor, aged 16 years," he added. A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, raped in a moving car, and later abandoned near the spot of her abduction by two unidentified men on July 23, said the police. The incident occurred around 8 pm near Metro Mall on VIP Road, close to the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway, in Zirakpur, Mohali. Chandigarh Shocker: Man Attacks Woman, Her Mother With Knife for Rejecting His Marriage Proposal in Manimajra, Accused Arrested.

They allegedly beat her during the journey and took her to a secluded area near Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh. The assailants reportedly mentioned her brother's name while sexually assaulting her. After committing the crime, they dumped her back at the same location from where she was abducted. The victim's mother filed a complaint, following which the Zirakpur police registered a case. The police said that investigations are underway to identify and arrest the accused.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.