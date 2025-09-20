Guwahati, September 20: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday stated that efforts are underway to bring back the mortal remains of singer Zubeen Garg from Singapore to New Delhi by Saturday evening, and subsequently to Guwahati the same night. In a post on X, the Chief Minister Sarma said, "We hope to bring back Zubeen to New Delhi by tomorrow evening and to Guwahati by night. In Guwahati, we will keep him in Sarusajai for a day so that people can pay their tributes."

Earlier, CM Sarma, along with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, visited the late singer's residence in Guwahati to express condolences to the bereaved family. Sharing his sentiments, he posted, "Riniki and I, visited the residence of our beloved Zubeen in Guwahati to stand in solidarity with his family in this hour of grief. Thousands of his admirers are waiting on the streets to have his last glimpse - we are constantly in touch to bring him back to Assam soon." Zubeen Garg Dies: Iconic Assamese Singer Passes Away at 52 While Scuba Diving Off Coast in Singapore.

Meanwhile, fans across Assam, including in Guwahati and Jorhat, were seen breaking down as they paid emotional tributes to the beloved singer. Zubeen, who was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival, passed away after a scuba diving accident on Friday. In a statement, the Northeast India Festival said Garg suffered breathing difficulties during scuba diving. "He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST," the statement added. Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg, Famous for ‘Ya Ali’ Song From 'Gangster', Dies in Scuba Diving Accident in Singapore; Ashok Singhal, Ripun Bora Pay Tribute.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences to the late singer Zubeen Garg. Expressing shock in an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." Zubeen was 52.

