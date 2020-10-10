You need to consolidate creativity, structure, procedures and abilities to make a progress and achieve success.

In this special article we have a list of 20 of the most successful executives you must follow this 2020. Including executives and entrepreneurs from different industries which without doubt this year have achieved massive success.

1. David Xavier Sanchez “DAXSEN”

David Xavier Sanchez known worldwide as ‘’DAXSEN’’ is an global businessman and entrepreneur. He is mostly recognized in the Entertainment Business for his companies Daxsen Media Group and Daxsen Music Group.

David Xavier Sanchez (DAXSEN) is a latin american businessman, investor, music executive, producer, composer, author and artist. He is currently the Chairman of The Daxsen Corporation one of the most diverse business conglomerates within Entertainment (Music, Film, Shows), Corporate and Political Strategic Marketing/PR, Real Estate (Development, Renting and Flipping), Digital Investments, Media, Health, Technologies and more.

‘’DAXSEN’’ is responsible to the digital marketing success of Fortune 500 Companies , Forbes List Billionaires as well as celebrities and artists from projects involving public figures from Wiz Khalifa, Tory Lanez to Tiesto or Shaquille O’ Neal, alongisde a 10,000+ music releases and marketing projects involving countless music legends , celebrities and entrepreneurs.

https://instagram.com/sirdaxsen

2. Grant Cardone

Grant Cardone is an internationally-renowned speaker on sales, leadership, real estate investing, entrepreneurship and finance. Cardone is being called The Entrepreneur for the 21st Century. Starting from modest beginnings, he is now the founder and owner of three multi-million dollar companies.

He has developed multiple sales programs that have affected hundreds of thousands of sales people, thousands of sales organizations, and billions of dollars in retail sales. His developments in sales, sales management, selling systems, sales and business production, sales performance, sales books, and sales programs encompass the basics of selling.

Cardone is one of thee few entrepreneurs that achieved a celebrity level fame while established his business and build credibility to his name and brand . Currently Cardone Capital, one of the main companies of Cardone related to Real Estate investments manages a Real Estate portfolio of 1.8 Billion.

https://instagram.com/grantcardone

3. Dan Bilzerian

Bilzerian was born on December 7, 1980 in Tampa, Florida, the son of corporate takeover specialist Paul Bilzerian and Terri Steffen. He is the brother of fellow poker player Adam Bilzerian.

Dan Bilzerian, the King Of Instagram, has a lifestyle as controversial as it is enticing. He’s a playboy and a professional poker player, he hangs out with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and DJ Steve Aoki and he constantly boasts about it to his 32 million+ Instagram followers. His Estimated Worth is 200 Million

Bilzerian founded IGNITE which has positioned itself as the gold standard and industry expert in cannabis and CBD supported with a premium apparel line for an active lifestyle worth around 150 Million Dollars.

https://instagram.com/danbilzerian

4. Ed Myllet

A charismatic businessman who has a huge fan following on social media in addition to his net worth, Ed Mylett is a true inspiration for the athletes, businesspersons, and almost every individual.

The person who dreamed of becoming the world’s top athlete is now a successful entrepreneur, businessperson, keynote speaker, and a business coach. Ed Mylett net-worth is currently around $400 million. Have a peek at his early life, career experiences and life lessons to see what made Ed Mylett net worth $400 million.

https://instagram.com/edmylett

5. Jordan Belfort

Is an American author, motivational speaker, and former stockbroker. Nicknamed “the Wolf of Wall Street,” Jordan Belfort made millions in the 1990s through his investment company, Stratton Oakmont, one of the most dynamic and successful sales organizations in Wall Street history.

His memoir is the basis for the 2013 Martin Scorsese film ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Currently, Belfort operates his own company, which provides sales training and markets Straight Line training programs aimed at building wealth and also does motivational speaking. Belfort claims to have straightened up his act.

https://instagram.com/wolfofwallst

6. Noah Assad

Noah Assad, co-founder of the Puerto Rico-based label Rimas Entertainment and manager of global superstar Bad Bunny, came up as a promoter on his native island and, now 29 years old, is leading the charge as Latin music’s role in the broader music ecosystem continues to grow. His biggest challenge is to wade through the mountains of messages he receives every day while giving each “the same attention you would expect back.”

Still, he sees new opportunities for the expansion of the live music business every day and doesn’t consider his job work so much as just having fun. His advice to younger people in the try is to not give up when facing adversity, to remain focused and determined, and to always give respect. “Respect the people that came before and respect the people that came after, and the same goes for the older generations in the business. They should respect the new as the new has to respect them. They are teachers, leaders, and examples to us.”

While his first mentor was Gabriel Reyes from Puerto Rico, today Assad says he has too many mentors to count, as he is constantly learning from everyone he meets, big or small. “I love learning from other peoples’ mistakes,” he says

https://www.instagram.com/noahassad/

7. Daniel Lopez

Cristian Daniel López Corrales, was born in 1990 in one of the most representatives communes of Medellín, being a place of low economic status and with shortcomings in terms of security: Castilla. From an early age he showed that he was cut out for more than his socioeconomic circumstances allowed. Today as a young 30 years old entrepreneur he is already in the TOP 5 of income executives of the most prominent trading company in his country and has already exceeded 6 figures in profits in financial markets through trading.

He is a lawyer by profession from the Universidad Santo Tomás and has been immersed in the world of marketing networks for 5 years. Thanks to his experience and personal development, he has managed to develop a high-performance team with more than 7,000 partners around the world.

With a great history behind him, Daniel López today becomes one of the most projected entrepreneurs and a role model due to his results, which he has obtained thanks to his perseverance, discipline and perseverance. Although arguably already quite a successful person, Daniel claims that the game is just beginning and that the next 5 years he will build an organization of over 60,000 members with whom to build a world-changing legacy.

https://www.instagram.com/daniellopezofficial_/

8. Salomon Palacios

In his work as co-manager at Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Global Talent Services, Palacios has guided the careers of some of the top Latin talent in the industry, namely J Balvin, the first Latin artist to achieve 1 billion streaming spins on Apple Music.

He defines himself as : A young industry professional with a passion for music and law.

https://www.instagram.com/salomon.palacios/

9. Gabriela Sanchez

Gabriela Sanchez is a young journalist , writer and artist.

‘‘Gaby’’ Sanchez as most people know her has been devoted to education and has been a teacher with the belief to to find an equilibrium between intelligence and values for the new generations. She is currently studying psychology in Universidad de Especialidades Espiritu Santo (UEES)

One of her hobbies is writing poetry and she expects soon to release her very first book. She is also a cinema and music lover, a lover of culture and art overall. Another of her hobbies includes photography where she says she does for love and to immortalize moments.

Currently, she works as writer for affiliate channels of Fox, CBS , NBC and Telemundo together with Daxsen Media.

https://www.instagram.com/gabysanchz/

https://www.instagram.com/gabysanchez.id/

10. Patrick Bet-David

From a humble beginning as a young immigrant escaping war-torn Iran with his parents, to founding his own company, Patrick has gained a first-hand understanding of what rags-to-riches means and how it is fueled by freedom and opportunity — the core tenants of the American Dream.

Patrick joined the U.S. military and served in the 101st Airborne before starting a business career in the financial services industry. After a tenure with a couple of traditional companies, he was inspired to launch PHP Agency Inc., an insurance sales, marketing and distribution company — and did so before he turned 30 turning it in one of the fatest growing companies for financial services

Bet- David owns the recognized Youtube channel Valuentainment which is focused on entrepreneurship where we had amazing guests as : Mark Cuban, Steve Wozniak, Robert Kiyosaki, Magic Johnson and many others.

https://instagram.com/patrickbetdavid

11. Omar Samaniego

Omar Isaac Samaniego Cruz was born in 1996 in Ojo de Agua de Cocle in Panama in a town with scarce resources, a story to inspire many people who are cataloged for not having financial results due to the place of birth. This was not an impediment to him, starting in the network marketing industry with borrowed money. Realizing before taking this opportunity that he was not getting the results he wanted when he had been in a job for 3 years and only had 48.50 saved in his bank account, At the age of 19 he dropped out of college to get involved in the network marketing industry to go after your dreams and goals.

Today with more than 3 years of experience in network marketing, generating more than 6 figures, he has helped hundreds of people throughout Latin America to improve their finances and showing them how everyone can achieve it.

“No matter where you come from, if not where you are going, many people stop or abandon their goals, just for the fact that they are not proud of the place that saw them grow, rather take this as a tool to inspire than if I could, You can also achieve it, remember your truth for today does not determine your reality for the next 5 years.

https://www.instagram.com/omarsamaniegoofficial/

12. Sara Blakely

Is an American businesswoman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. She is the founder of Spanx, an American intimate apparel company with pants and leggings, founded in Atlanta, Georgia currently it sells in 65 countries.

In 2012, Blakely was named in Time magazine’s “Time 100” annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. She was listed as the 93rd most powerful woman in the world by Forbes with a 1 Billion net worth.

https://instagram.com/sarablakely

13. Dylan Rhodes ‘’DYL’’

Dylan Rhodes, known as Dyl is a recording artist and entrepreneur from Philadelphia, PA. Dyl gained recognition in 2015 with the early success of Platinum hit single “Jordan Belfort” and accompanying tour performing 50+ shows across the US. Dyl’s viral hit peaked at Billboard #25 and was the top college song of 2015. Dyl continues to elevate his music career with several independent singles and debut album “Crypto Rich”. As of 2020, Dyl has more than 1M monthly listeners and 200M+ streams worldwide.

Dyl is an entrepreneur, investor, and marketing professional. After the Jordan Belfort Tour, Dyl completed his college education in New Orleans. Dyl graduated from Tulane University in 2018 with a degree in finance and business management. Dyl independently distributes his music as the CEO and owner of record label itslit.org. Dyl offers consulting and marketing services through his company Advantage Blockchain based in Philadelphia, PA. In June 2020, Dyl joined the Vertalo Real Estate team in Philadelphia to lead new business development and marketing for their digital asset blockchain technology platform.

https://www.instagram.com/famous_dyl/

14. Carlos Alberto Sanchez ‘’Charlie Sanz’’

Charlie Sanz, as Carlos Alberto Sanchez is known, is a young executive in the record industry and an expert in digital marketing.

He is currently the A&R Director of Daxsen Music Group, recognized independent record label group with releases from a variety of top level artists as FloRida , Tory Lanez , 2Chainz , Juanes , Tiesto , Lee Foss and more.

He is also in charge of the Latin America division of Daxsen Media, entertainment marketing company that offers digital marketing and public relations in more then 8 countries with success stories from Wiz Kalifa , Alesso , Steve Aoki , Shaquille O’ Neal and more.

https://www.instagram.com/charliesanz7/

15. Brad Lea

Brad Lea is a leading authority on web-based training. Experienced and proven in sales and marketing, he is a seasoned professional with a strong base of sales management coming from 25 years in the Automotive Industry.

As the Founder and CEO of LightSpeed VT, Brad has revolutionized the online training world. He has set the gold standard for how training is delivered, tracked and reported on ensuring maximum performance, accountability, retention and results.

https://instagram.com/therealbradlea

16. Evan Carmichael

Evan Carmichael believes in entrepreneurs. At 19, he built then sold a biotech software company. At 22, he was a venture capitalist helping to raise $500,000 to $15 million.

He now runs EvanCarmichael.com, a popular website for entrepreneurs. He breathes and bleeds entrepreneurship. He’s obsessed, aiming to help one billion entrepreneurs and change the world.

He has set two world records, uses a stand-up desk, rides a Vespa, raises funds for Kiva, wears five-toe shoes and created Entrepreneur trading cards. He speaks globally, but Toronto (#EntCity) is home. He loves being married, his son, salsa dancing, DJing, League of Legends and the Toronto Blue Jays.

https://instagram.com/evancarmichael

17. David Sanchez Rodriguez

David Sanchez Rodriguez , born in Ecuador in January 06 ,1970 is one of the most reputable professionals in Information Security from Latin America.

Information Technology Professional specialized in the area of ​​Information Security (Risk Management and Detection of Vulnerabilities and Security Incidents). Teacher in intermediate and higher education centers with international prestige such as COPOL, Universidad Catolica Santiago de Guayaquil, Universidad Ecotec, Unidad Educativa Bilingue Nuevo Mundo and more. David Sanchez has over 15 years of experience in the leading telecommunication company, Claro / America Mobile.

He is a Master in Applied Computer Security from the ESPOL , one of the most prestigious Universities from Latin America, and listen various times as the #1 University from Ecuador, being previously Computer Science Engineer from the same university.

IT project manager. Auditor ISO 9000, 27000, SOX and COBIT.

https://www.instagram.com/davidsanchezrd/

18. Gary Vaynerchuck

Gary Vaynerchuk is the chairman of VaynerX, a modern-day media and communications holding company and the active CEO of VaynerMedia, a full-service advertising agency servicing Fortune 100 clients across the company’s 4 locations.

In addition to VaynerMedia, VaynerX also includes Gallery Media Group, which houses women’s lifestyle brand PureWow and men’s lifestyle brand ONE37pm. In addition to running VaynerMedia, Gary also serves as a partner in the athlete representation agency VaynerSports, cannabis-focused branding and marketing agency Green Street and restaurant reservations app Resy.

Gary is a board/advisory member of Ad Council and Pencils of Promise, and is a longtime Well Member of Charity:Water.

Gary is a highly sought after public speaker, a 5-time New York Times bestselling author, as well as a prolific angel investor with early investments in companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo, and Uber.

https://www.instagram.com/garyvee/

19. Arianna Huffington

She is the founder of The Huffington Post, the founder and CEO of Thrive Global, and the author of 15 books, including, most recently, Thrive and The Sleep Revolution.

Huffington is also the author of more than a dozen books on topics ranging from feminism to corporate America to politics. Huffington was initially known for her conservative political views and commentary, and she made regular television appearances to support her standpoints. But she eventually began to embrace more left-leaning platforms, including ecological activism and corporate reform.

Huffington herself has also been recognized in various media outlets, appearing on Time magazine’s 100 list (a collection of the 100 most influential people in the world) and Forbes’ special rundown of “The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women,” which saw her move to number 52 in 2014.

https://www.instagram.com/ariannahuff/

20. Alexandra Cabrera Silva

Alexandra Cabrera Silva, born on March 6, 1970 in Guayaquil, Ecuador is a prominent executive in the sales and health area. As a young girl she was distinguished with honors in her primary and secondary education, always inquiring with a youth full of dreams and wanting to conquer the world.

Alexandra has been a successful business executive, sales manager, image consultant, wellness and health consultant, therapeutic assistant, preventive medicine consultant, and holistic medicine.

‘’My goal… teach and learn, love and serve ‘’

Alexandra Cabrera Silva has excelled in sales for more than 30 years.

In turn, in the area of ​​image, well-being and health, Alexandra Cabrera Silva has been the founder of Medical Holistic Center, a holistic medical center which she has been developing for more than 15 years.

This distinguished professional has developed consultancies for some of the most respected companies in national and international level such as: Holcim, Banco del Pacifico, COPOL (Colegio Politecnico), Editorial Santillana, Jhonsson Wash Systems, CNModelos, Club Moda, Yanbal, Belcorp (L’Bel), Avon, DXN, EDU jewelry, International Fashion, Omnilife, among others.

https://www.instagram.com/medicalholisticenter/

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2020 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).