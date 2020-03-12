2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 Motorcycle Officially Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications

2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 (Photo Credits: Bajaj Auto)

In a bid to make a quarter-liter two-wheeler segment more competitive, Bajaj Auto officially launched the 2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 motorcycle. Launched with a price tag of Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the new Dominar 250 is essentially an affordable version of its bigger sibling, Dominar 400. Loaded with several features and a powerful powerhouse, the motorcycle comes in two exciting shades - Canyon Red and Vine Black options. Bajaj Auto Launches Chetak Scooter In Electronic Avatar: Here’s An Up, Close & Personal Look.

Built on a beam-type perimeter frame, the 2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 gets USD telescopic suspension up front along with a mono-shock setup at the back. The braking duties are carried out by 300mm disc upfront and 230mm disc at the rear, assisted by dual-channel ABS.

2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 (Photo Credits: Bajaj Auto)

Aesthetically, the new Bajaj Dominar 250 gets a premium body design underlined by a mosaic shaped full LED headlamp with AHO, a new graphic scheme and twin-barrel exhaust. Dimension-wise, the motorcycle measures 2156mm in length, 836mm in width and 1112mm in height. The ground clearance and wheelbase of the motorcycle stand at 180mm and 1453mm respectively.

The secondary display is now redesigned giving out details such as time and trip information. The company is also offering bungee straps under the seat, which will ensure help in securing gear while doing long-distance touring.

2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 (Photo Credits: Bajaj Auto)

The new 2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 comes powered by a BS6 248.77cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, FI engine, which is also seen on KTM 250 Duke. However, the powertrain comes in a different state of tune. The unit makes 27PS of peak power and 23.5Nm of maximum torque. The company claims that the affordable Dominar is capable of hitting the three-figure mark in 10.5 seconds before hitting the top speed of 132 kmph.