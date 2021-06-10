Hyundai Motor India has confirmed that it will launch its Alcazar SUV in India on June 18, 2021. The upcoming SUV is a three-row version of the second-gen Hyundai Creta and will come as a 6 and 7-seater SUV. The bookings of the SUV are now open and interested customers can book their SUV with a token amount of Rs 25,000 via the Hyundai India website or nearby dealerships. Hyundai Alcazar SUV is likely to come in three variants - Prestige, Platinum and Signature across both petrol and diesel engine options. Hyundai’s EV Plan May Fizzle Out Due to Delayed Production: Report.

Under the bonnet, Hyundai Alcazar is expected to come in two engine options - a 1.5-litre diesel motor and a 2.0-litre petrol motor. The diesel engine will produce a power of 115hp and a torque of 250Nm whereas the petrol variant will produce 152hp of power and 191Nm of peak torque.

2021 Hyundai Alcazar SUV (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

Both engines will come paired with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

2021 Hyundai Alcazar SUV (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

On the inside, it will come with exciting features such as a 10.25-inch Multi-Display Digital Cluster, 8 speakers (Bose Premium Sound System), Auto Healthy Air Purifier with AQI Display, Front row seatback table with rectangle cup-holder and device holder, rear window sunshade, voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, 64 colours ambient lightning, 8-way power driver seat and Hyundai Blue Link technology.

2021 Hyundai Alcazar SUV (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

The upcoming SUV will be offered in six single-tone and two dual-tone colour options. Coming to the pricing, Hyundai Alcazar is expected to be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh and will rival the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV 500.

