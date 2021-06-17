Hyundai’s highly-anticipated Alcazar SUV will go on sale tomorrow in India. The Alcazar's arrival had been delayed by over two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The South Korean auto manufacturer is all set to announce prices of the three-row SUV. It will be based on Hyundai’s best-seller 5-seater Creta. The SUV will be premium over its younger sibling and may fall under the price bracket of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). 2021 Hyundai Alcazar SUV To Be Launched in India on June 18.

The launch event of the 2021 Alcazar SUV will begin tomorrow at 12 pm IST, and it will be streamed online via official YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

2021 Hyundai Alcazar SUV (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

The SUV has already started reaching dealerships, and brochure details have been leaked online, confirming specifications and other key features of the SUV. Buyers will be able to select the Alcazar from eight trim options - Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, Signature Dual Tone, Signature (O) and Signature (O) Dual Tone.

2021 Hyundai Alcazar SUV (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the SUV will be offered in both petrol and diesel options - a Tucson-sourced 2.0-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the former will produce 159 PS/192 Nm, the latter will make 115 PS/250 Nm. Transmission options will six-speed manual and an optional six-speed automatic gearbox.

Witness the launch of the Hyundai ALCAZAR. ♥️ this tweet to receive reminders about our #HyundaiALCAZAR livestream on 18th June, 2021 at 12 Noon. pic.twitter.com/u1BE795Puy — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) June 16, 2021

The 2021 Hyundai Alcazar will come in 6-seater and 7-seater options. Inside, it will see premium dual-tone cognac brown interiors with a bunch of features like 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and instrument cluster screens, automatic AC, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver seat, 8-speaker Bose sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a voice-operated panoramic sunroof, connected car technology, and wireless charging.

2021 Hyundai Alcazar Interior (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

Safety features on the SUV will include 6-airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and electronic stability control. The Hyundai Alcazar will lock horns with the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and even the upcoming Mahindra XUV700.

