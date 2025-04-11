New Delhi, April 11: 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa is launched in India at INR 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom price). The Suzuki Motorcycle's latest version of its most superbike comes with a few notable upgrades. The Suzuki Hayabusa 2025 meets the new OBD2-B emission norms and is available in India's Suzuki Bike zones. The flagship motorcycle continues to offer the same mechanical specifications.

In terms of the changes, the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa comes with OBD2-B compliance, which means improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. Japanese motorcycle company has included key upgrades in the features and design. The Suzuki Motorcycle India has added Metallic Mat Steel Green with Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Mystic Silver with Pearl Vigor Blue and Glass Sparkle Black with Metallic Mat Titanium Silver colours.

2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Specifications and Features

The 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa has the same 1,300cc inline four-cylinder engine that produces 187 to 190 hp maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bidirectional quick-shifter. The front of the bike has USD forks, and the rear has mono-shocks for handling suspension duties. For braking, the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa uses Brembo Stylema twin discs on the front and a Nissin single disc at the rear. The bike comes with dual-channel ABS.

The bike offers features like three power modes, including a Suzuki Easy Start System, three power modes, hill hold assist, and low RPM Assist. The bike has a TFT LCD instrument cluster. There has also been an improvement in the launch control system, which makes the offline sprints smoother. The upgraded cruise control system allows riders to aid in long-distance travel. The Suzuki Hayabusa 2025 edition is capable of achieving 0 to 100 km within three seconds and comes with a top speed limited to 299 km.

