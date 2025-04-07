New Delhi, April 7: 2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 has been launched in India with new updates and features. The new Karizma XMR 210 introduced an upside-down (USD) fork and a TFT display and comes in three variants, which include Base, Top, and Combat variants.

The base model of the bike remains quite similar to the older version currently available in the market, offering the same design and features that customers are already familiar with. However, the top variants has been upgraded with enhancements. The new Top and Combat variants bring some new features. Both variants now include an upside-down front fork. Additionally, riders will benefit from a 4.2-inch TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity. Lamborghini Temerario To Launch Globally on April 30, 2025, Will Succeed Lamborghini Huracan; Check Specifications, Features and Design Changes.

2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 Specifications and Features

The 2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 is built on a steel trellis frame for structural support and stability. It is powered by a 4-stroke, 4-valve, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine, which is paired with a 6-speed transmission. The bike uses fuel injection (FI) technology to ensure efficient fuel delivery. It produces a maximum power of 25.5 PS at 9250 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 20.4 Nm at 7250 rpm.

The 2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 comes with modern lighting and braking features. At the front, it features an auto-illuminated Class-D LED projector headlamp paired with LED DRLs for improved visibility. The rear of the bike has a signature H-shaped LED tail light along with LED winkers and a hazard indicator switch. The motorcycle comes with alloy wheels and is fitted with a Dia 300mm petal disc brake at the front and a Dia 230mm petal disc at the rear. The bike is equipped with a dual-channel ABS system to enhance braking performance and rider safety. Hyundai Ioniq 6, Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Line Unveiled at Seoul Mobility Show 2025: Price, All Specifications and Features To Be Revealed in Coming Months.

2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 Price in India

The 2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 price in India for the Base variant is INR 1,81,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the Top variant is priced at 1,99,750 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Karizma XMR 210 price of the Combat variant is INR 2,01,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

