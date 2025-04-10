New Delhi, April 10: Hero MotoCorp has launched its new motorcycle, 2025 Hero Splendor Plus, which comes with fresh body graphics and the same design as the other models. Hero Splendor is the most popular bike in India and the highest-selling brand in the world. It has seen a total sale of 4 crore units since its introduction in the 1990s. Continuing the legacy of the bike, the Hero MotoCorp has kept the 2025 Hero Splendor Plus price, specifications and features on par with the brand value.

2025 Hero Splendor+ continues the same design but offers different appeal due to various upgrades. The company also announced the launch of the 01 Eedition Splendor Plus motorcycle in India. The motorcycle complies with the BS6 phase 2 emission norms, effective April 1, 2025. The powertrain remains the same on the bike, but some changes are the most notable. 2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launched in India With USD Fork and TFT Display: Check Price, Features and Specifications.

2025 Hero Splendor Plus Price in India

The 2025 Hero Splendor+ price in India ranges from INR 77,176 (ex-showroom, Delhi) to INR 86,851. The Hero Splendor Plus + Drum Brake variant is priced at INR 77,176 and is available in Black Grey Stripe, Force Silver, Sports Red Black, Black Red Purple, and Blue Black. Hero Splendor Plus i3S Drum Brake is priced at INR 78,426 and is available in all the same colour options. All are ex-showroom prices.

The Hero Splendor Plus i3S Drum Brake Black & Accent variant is available at the same INR 78,426 ex-showroom price. And the Hero Splendor Plus i3S Matt Axis Grey at INR 79,926. The Hero Splendor Plus i3S OBD2B price is INR 80,176, and the Hero Splendor Plus i3S Black and Accent and Grey variant is available at the same price. Coming to the top variants, the Splendor+ XTEC Drum brake is available at INR 82,751 and the Splendor+ XTEC Disc brake at INR 86,051. Audi India EV Infrastructure Crosses More Than 6,500 Charging Points Across Country Through ‘Charge My Audi’ Initiative.

2025 Hero Splendor+ Features and Specifications

Splendor+ 2025 model continues with a 97.2cc single-cylinder air-cooled 4-stroke OHC engine that puts out a maximum of 7.91 bhp power at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated with a four-speed gearbox. In terms of feature upgrades, the bike offers a fully digital instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connection and smartphones (available to Xtec trim). The 2025 Splendor Plus offers LED headlights with DRLs, disc or drum brakes, depending on the variant and rear pillion grab rails.

