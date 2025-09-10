Yamaha has officially announced that it will discontinue motorcycle manufacturing in Pakistan. Yamaha Motor Pakistan shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 9, 2025, and said, "As we proceed towards closing the chapter on motorcycle manufacturing in Pakistan, our hearts are full of gratitude for the riders who made Yamaha a part of their lives.” The company has cited a change in its business policy as the reason behind this decision. Yamaha also expressed sincere thanks to its customers for their continued support and loyalty over the years. Yamaha confirmed that spare parts will be available through YMPK-authorised dealers, as stock are secured to meet customer needs. The company said, "We also remain fully committed to providing warranty services and customer support following the existing warranty scheme." Customers can reach out through Yamaha's official website, email, or WhatsApp for further assistance. Tesla Megapack: Elon Musk’s EV Company Introduces New Utility-Scale Energy Storage Platform With Faster Installation and Lower Costs.

Yamaha Motor Pakistan Ends Motorcycle Manufacturing in Country

Dear All, As we proceed towards closing the chapter on motorcycle manufacturing in Pakistan, our hearts are full of gratitude for the riders who made Yamaha a part of their lives. #YamahaMotorPakistan #DilNayKahaYamaha pic.twitter.com/PzeiA6toZ9 — Yamaha Motor Pakistan (@YamahaMotorPak) September 9, 2025

