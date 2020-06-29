If your career is passion-driven, you are bound to prosper. This is proven candidly righteous by the American serial entrepreneur and investor, Nehemiah Nemo Douglass. Endeavoring to reach unprecedented heights and being passionate enough to achieve the goals, there’s a lot to the story of the affluent and eminent entrepreneur. Irrespective of the hardships, the ulterior goal is the aim of Nehemia Nemo Douglass.

An investor, Nehemiah with his consummate methodologies and skillset, procured soaring success. The foreign exchange market yielded his few first successes as an investor. Nehemiah’s disposition to succor people compelled him to engender an online trading academy- Market Makers Inc, proliferating to the count of 3500 active learners globally.

Amalgamating his mental prowess and knowledge with his skillset, he put undying efforts to produce progressive and innovative ideas and improvised over them strongly. His fondness of traveling propelled him to venture to Medellin, Colombia, last year in 2019. Unveiling the fact that the country was on the verge of becoming an acclaimed supplier of marijuana by 2025. An opportunist, Nehemiah engendered his own company –Gentlemen’s Cannabis Company to dwell and explore the arena in Colombia. The solitary black-owned firm, the company is set in the pathway to effectuate 8 figures revenue by 2023.

Cannabis, used for varying purposes, is prominently and purposely used as a drug for medication. Well-planned research and development led to the discovery and unfurling of multiple areas of utilization. Effectuating plans to bring about an untold number of cannabis strains to market, devised to aid medical patients, Nehemiah’s belief is to revolutionize the system by introducing his cannabis strains to the medical cannabis industry.

His convictions and ideologies are based on his will and determination. A dedicated and commendable personality, he remains as admirable as ever. We hope he procures herculean success with an unstoppable appreciation.