Ali Balaghe turned himself into a successful entrepreneur by creating a unique niche in the e-commerce space at the age of 26

One of these great e-commerce experts is Ali Balaghe from Sydney, Australia. His life journey is no less an inspirational story where, as a businessman serves as a role model to many who persevered through constant failures and rose above all the struggles in his life.

Ali Balaghe grew up in a Lebanese family and was expected to become a doctor. As a student, he did pretty well and scored 91 on ATAR, and was accepted for medical science in UTS. After starting the course, he quickly realized he hated science and knew this is not what he wanted in life. He dropped out of medical science and went ahead to pursue a bachelor of psychology in western Sydney. After constant failures, Ali Balaghe decided to work a general laboring job in the field of NBN. His determination and commitment to his job led him to become the leading NBN technician of his company in just two years.

Things changed for Ali Balaghe for the worse when in early 2020 he ended up in a hospital owing to the back-breaking job he did for three years and building his skills as NBN technician and excavator operator, injuring his lower back on site. Little did he know then that life had much bigger plans for him and to rise above this tragic incident in his life, he decided to use the time to learn new skills instead of giving up.

Ali Balaghe went ahead to study everything about selling online and jumped into entrepreneurship. He spent thousands of dollars on courses and mentors and saw his life-changing.

With his third attempt at dropshipping, Ali Balaghe made $35000 in 1 month. This success encouraged him to perfect the system. Going further, he started helping his friends and other e-commerce students he connected with on the internet. He started running their ads and also taught them what he learned. This led all of those people to make money. In 2020, Ali Balaghe made over half a million dollars for himself and his students.

Today, at only 26 years, Ali Balaghe has a growing coaching program and marketing agency. He wants to show people that with a WiFi connection and a laptop, it is possible to create a thriving career and when it comes to e-commerce, the opportunities are endless. If he were to speak on stage, Ali Balaghe says he would talk about embracing failures, learning high-income skills, giving back, his 4 phase system to sell anything online and access financial freedom and how to prepare for the future.

Being a part of Ali Balaghe's coaching program will definitely help give people an edge over their competition.