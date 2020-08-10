North Carolina isn’t big enough to hold an Alien. Finding his niche through hosting parties across Charlotte, Alien 704 used event planning and music as therapy against depression. His current release, “The Alien Way” is available now thru Equity Distribution and was a significant breakthrough for the MC.

“This project means a lot to me because for the first time I recognized growth within myself’ the MC insists. “Music is what keeps me level headed and out of trouble.”

The full project totes infectious anthems for partying and catching vibes but also exhibits a certain originality that’s exceptionally refreshing. The song “Go Krazy”, one of the many anthems featured on the effort is receiving the official single treatment with a music video currently in the works.

The record was conceptualized alongside music producer Krazy Figs and is complete with a heavy bassline and unforgettable chant chorus. It’s evident with this release that Alien 704 is here to stay. “The Alien Way” is available everywhere across all digital platforms.