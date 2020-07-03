There isn’t much that evokes the same kind of thrill and excitement as racing cars. Motorsport has a storied history around the world and are reminiscent of hard work, dedication, teamwork, and intensity. Year after year, motorsport captivates audiences and participants alike. Richard Heistand knows this better than most as he looks back on 2019, which he sees as his most rewarding year in the sport.

Richard has been racing since 2005, but took a long hiatus from the sport. He revitalized his racing career in 2018 as he took on the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup on the world stage. Richard’s domestic racing career racing stepped into high gear in 2019 with Lexus in their only motorsports program in North America. After winning two major races for them in 2019, Heistand is celebrating his best year to date in motorsport in his rookie year in the IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship.

“From the first moment I drove a race car, I knew I would love it for the rest of my life,” says Richard. “I had to step away from racing for a while, but I always knew that I would be back. I wanted another shot to show my ability.” Following his passion was one thing, but Richard was inspired to win. With hard work and dedication, Richard threw himself into the sport, working hard to excel in some of the top endurance sports car races in the world.

“I started racing in 2005, and 2019 was truly when it all came together for me,” states Richard. “It has been my most rewarding year in the sport, hands down. The season really was better than expected with two wins and a pole position.” For Richard, it is more than just about the thrill of victory. It’s a way of life. “I am immersed into motorsport. I look forward to bringing that same energy into 2020,” he asserts.

Racing all over the world has its perks, and he enjoys sharing the highs and lows on his Instagram @richardheistand. A stand-up guy for sure, it’s apparent that it is a passion that drives him. With some big wins under his belt, Heistand is more than excited for what this year has in store for him, and chances are it will come with even more victories on an even bigger stage.