New Delhi, April 6: Ather Rizta electric scooter is launched in India with new design, specifications, and features. Ather Energy launched its new family scooter with improved design, storage and useful features compared for the Indian customers. The new Ather Rizta comes with a large seat for the rider and pillion backrest support. The Rizta e-scooter has a fully digital console that offers smart connectivity. Along with the launch of this electric family scooter, Ather has also unveiled its Halo smart helmet and introduced new Atherstack 6 OTA update.

Headquartered in Bangalore, Ather Energy was founded in 2013 and has achieved a large customer base in a decade due to its popular models, including the Ather 450 Apex, Ather 450X, Ather 450X Pro, and Ather 450S. Ather electric scooters have already marked their entry in tier-2 and tier-3 markets in India. Ather Rizta booking started with a token amount of Rs 999 ahead of the launch. EV Landscape in India To Be Transformed With Key Government Initiatives, Will Lower Manufacturing Costs and Boost EV Sales in Country: Industry Experts.

Ather Halo and Halo Bit Unveiled during Ather Community Day:

Ather Rizta Launched in India, Check Design:

Ather Halo Smart Helmet Launched with Built-in Speakers and Mic

Ather Energy first introduced the Ather Halo helmet with comfort and safety upgrades for the riders with ISI and DOT ratings. The Ather Halo smart helmet comes with built-in speakers for an enjoyable ride while listening to music and taking calls. The Ather Halo helmet comes with built-in noise cancellation options that separate noise and "road noises". It is compatible with smartphones with Bluetooth connectivity.

The Ather's Halo helmet comes with a battery that is claimed to last a week. The Halo smart helmet also supports wireless charging, and it can also be charged by placing it in the storage boost space. Ather Energy also introduced a lighter helmet called Halo Bit, an open-helmet for customers who prefer less cover on the face. Ather ChitChat feature for easy conversation between rider and pillion rider on the bike, offering clear voice for communication.

Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Specifications, Features and Other Details

Ather Rizta is launched in India as a "family scooter" with large and flat seats offering more space for even tall riders, claimed the company. The new Rizta comes with bedrest for pillion riders. The e-scooter from Ather Energy also introduced a dedicated storage for "cleaning cloth", or "dirty cloth", as the company puts it, available under the seat. On the front, the new Rizta comes with 22 litres of storage space and four pockets to keep various things. Under the seat, the electric scooter offers 34 litres of space, combined offers a total of 54 litres of space.

Ather Rizta comes with a multi-purpose charger with 18W power-out for charging MacBook or other laptops and smartphones. Rizta comes with similar features to the Ather 450; however, it improves all them significantly. The company has offered two ride modes for the new model, including SmartECO and Zip. It comes with Reverse Mode, AutoHold and Magic Twist features. The new model is claimed to have a Sturdy Chassis, Low Centre of Gravity and Balanced Weight Distribution. It also comes with "Ping My Scooter" for finding scooter locations and also introduced Alexa integration. Gudi Padwa 2024 Cars to Buy: From Hyundai Creta N Line to Tata Punch EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, List of Latest Cars, SUVs and EVs To Buy on Hindu New Year's Day.

Additional features included in Ather Rizta are Skid Control, Fall Safe, and it comes with Ather Duo fixed and portable chargers. Ather Rizta range is offered in two options - 125km TrueRange and 105km of TrueRange depending on the batteries. The battery comes with a five-year warranty, IP67 rating and 400mm water wading capacity. Tarun Mehta, Ather Energy CEO, also announced a new update, Atherstack 6, packed with notable improvements. Ather has also introduced WhatsApp on the dashboards of the Rizta model, which will allow users to check messages without taking a smartphone phone. Other features include sharing live locations and declining calls while riding without using a mobile phone.

Ather Rizta Price in India, Models and Colours

The new Rizta comes in two models - Rizta S and Rizta Z. The "S" model will have IDC range of 123km. The "Z" will have two IDC range options - 160km and 123km. The Rizta S introductory price is set at Rs 1,09,999 lakh, The Rizta Z price is set IDC range of 160km is Rs 1,24,999 and Rizta Z with 123km IDC range is available at Rs 1,44,999. The Z model is claimed to have five seven colour options and S has three. Ather Halo Bit price is set at Rs 4,999 and Halo smart helmet at Rs 14,999, Rs 12,999 for first 1,000 pre-orders. For the community members who attended the event, the price of Halo helmet is set at Rs 6,500.

