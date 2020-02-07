Auto Expo 2020: New Hyundai Creta SUV Unveiled By Shahrukh Khan

Hyundai Creta 2020 (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, Feb 6: Automobile major Hyundai Motor India on Thursday unveiled the all new Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020. The 2020 Hyundai Creta SUV was unveiled in the presence of bollywood star - Shahrukh Khan on the second day of Auto Expo 2020. New Maruti Ignis Facelift Officially Unveiled at Auto Expo 2020; To Be Launched in India Soon.

The company plans to launch the 2nd Generation SUV in the coming months.

"All new Creta would be launched in coming March...," said S.S. Kim, AMD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India. Auto Expo 2020: New Hyundai Tuscon Premium SUV Officially Unveiled at Delhi Auto Expo.

As a reminder, Hyundai India launched the vehicle in the year 2015. At present, Hyundai Motor India offers 13 car models across segments.