Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen ID CROZZ Concept Electric Car Unveiled

Volkswagen ID Crozz Concept (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, Feb 6: Volkswagen India on Thursday unveiled a concept electric car 'ID CROZZ' at the Auto Expo 2020 here. Its design is a comination of an SUV and a coupe. A company statement said that the battery of the ID CROZZ can be charged to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes covering a range of 500 km, delivering a power of 225 kilowatt (kW). Auto Expo 2020: Skoda Vision IN Concept Car Unveiled; Expected To Be Launched in 2021.

"The ID CROZZ is a combination of a four-door coupe and sports utility vehicle in one. A sporty, interactively designed zero-emission all-rounder with an all-electric drive delivering a power of 225 kW. The car has a top speed of 180 km/h and can cover up to 500 km (NEDC) on one battery charge. A new feature is a movable light blind in the illuminated panoramic roof that creates ambient lighting both inside and on the exterior. The car is compact yet spacious owing to the flexible MEB platform," it said.

"The MEB provides an ideal platform, as the wide axles set far apart create dynamic proportions and thus become a springboard for a new era of avant-garde design. The platform can also develop our electric racing cars used for motorsport." Commenting on its EV plans Steffen Knapp, Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said:

"As an organisation, we have committed ourselves to the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015 and intend to be a completely carbon neutral brand by 2050." Auto Expo 2020: Tata HBX Concept, Sierra Electric, Harrier & Hexa Safari Edition Showcased at Delhi Motor Show.

He further said that globally Volkswagen Group, is investing EUR 33 billion in the development of electric vehicles, with nearly one-third the investment by brand Volkswagen. The ID model family comprises of a range of vehicles across segments, starting with the recently introduced 'ID 3' to the 'ID SPACE VIZZION'. The company also showcased its 'TSI Technology' through the 'Race Polo'. The Race Polo is powered by a 1.8 litre, 4-cyclinder TSI engine.

"Further, the powerful engine is mated with a 6-speed sequential gearbox with limited slip differential. The car utilizes an electronic shift actuator for quick gear changes and has safety features that protects the driver from changing down gears," said the statement.