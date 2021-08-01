New Delhi, August 1: Automobile companies registered an increase in their sales for July 2021 on a year-on-year basis, largely on the back of lower sales in July 2020 when the country was significantly hit by the first wave of Covid-19 and several parts were still under lockdown. Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 1,62,462 units of vehicles in July 2021. During the same period last year, the company sold 1,08,064 vehicles.

Similarly, Tata Motors sold 51,981 units last month, compared to 27,711 units during July 2020. The company sold 23,848 units of commercial vehicles in July 2021 against 12,688 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement. Hyundai Motor India sold 60,249 vehicles last month, 45.9 per cent higher than on a year-on-year basis. Tesla Restarts Deliveries of Model S: Report.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd's Director, Sales, Marketing & Service, Tarun Garg said: "Hyundai registered domestic sales of 48,042 units in July backed by strong performance of our newly launched 6- and 7-seater SUV, Hyundai ALCAZAR and our other segment defining products like CRETA, i20 and VENUE."

"A positive growth momentum is clearly visible in the Passenger Vehicle Industry with the stabilisation of macro-economic factors, good monsoons and increase in consumer shift towards personal mobility," he added.

Honda Cars India Ltd sold 6,055 units in domestic market and exported 918 units in the month of July 2021.

Honda Cars India Ltd's Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Rajesh Goel said: "We achieved our production ramp-up from last week of July and have streamlined supplies in line with market activity. Barring few locations, dealer outlets were mostly operational last month, albeit with lesser capacity."

"The market sentiment has improved amidst prevailing lower Covid infection rate and we expect the upcoming festive period will help the industry to maintain this momentum. However, we will keep a closer watch on the challenges related to pandemic and rising cost of acquisition of cars due to price hike from this month," he added.

MG Motor India said that it retailed 4,225 units during July 2021, recording a 101 percent increase compared to same period last year. The car maker has also recorded the highest-ever bookings and retail sales of ZS EV till date. Skoda Auto announced a 234 per cent increase in its July 2021 sales, compared to the same period last year.

The company sold 3,080 cars in July 2021, compared to 922 cars sold in July 2020. "As per the company's strategy, the surge in sales is fuelled by the launch of KUSHAQ, which will be one of the important growth drivers of the brand going forward," said a company statement.

Although sales increased on year-on-year (YoY) basis, the continuing chip shortage persists and is likely to impact supply going ahead. MG Motor India's Director, Sales, Rakesh Sidana, said: "The severe shortage of chips is expected to continue for some time and will lead to supply constraints."

