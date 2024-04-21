New Delhi, April 21: Bentley has revealed its latest luxury offering, the Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition. The new Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition model enhances the already impressive Bentayga lineup with a touch of sophistication. The Bentayga S Black Edition impresses with its unique design and exclusive features for customers looking for an additional touch of style in their luxury SUV. The new Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition is also anticipated to deliver an even more impressive road presence.

As per a report of Autocar India, the Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition has been revealed. The Black Edition is available with the Bentayga S and the S Hybrid version, which allows its customers to choose between two options. With its darkened look and advanced features, the Bentayga S Black Edition takes luxury one step further. Tesla Cuts Price in US: Model Y, Model X and Model S Now Available in US With USD 2,000 Price Cut.

Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition Interior and Exterior Design

Inside, the Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition continues the theme with an all-black cabin that reflects luxury and sophistication. Carbon fibre is used throughout the interior, alongside a Dark Chrome pack, which provides a luxurious feel to every metallic surface, including the air-con vents. Seats are covered in new Beluga leather, with the same vibrant colour scheme found carried over to the doors, dashboard and centre console.

The exterior of the Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition features all-black theme enhanced by seven vibrant contrasting colours, including Beluga, Pillar Box Red, Mandarin, Signal Yellow, Klein Blue, Ice and Hyper Green. These colours clearly highlight the side skirts, rear spoiler, brake calipers, front and rear bumpers. The Bentley Wings logos and 22-inch alloy wheels are also finished in black. 2024 Force Gurkha 5-Door SUV Interior Teased Ahead of India Launch.

Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition Specifications and Features

The Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition shares its mechanics with the standard Bentayga S, which features rear-wheel drive and Dynamic Ride system. Engine options of Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition include a 550hp, 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, which is expected to cover 0-100kph in 4.5 seconds and a 462hp, 3.0-litre V6 petrol-hybrid that might cover 0-100 in 5.3 seconds. An optional All-Terrain specification can be added, enhancing the SUV's capability with four distinct off-road modes and a 500 mm water crossing capability.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2024 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).